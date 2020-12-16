Several members of the East St. Louis Flyers football program are expected to sign letters of intent, including QB Tyler Macon (Missouri), WR Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and WR Keontez Lewis (UCLA).

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Welcome to a day that has been on the minds of college football coaches, fans, high school football players and their families for months, if not years. December 16 marks the opening of the early signing period for high school senior football players to sign binding letters of intent to play college football.

Fax machines–yes they still exist–will be humming throughout the day as colleges receive those letters. The schools are then able to officially comment on the members of their 2021 recruiting class. We expect to hear from Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz late Wednesday afternoon.

The early signing period ends Friday. The regular signing period begins February 3, 2021.

Here’s a look at some of the notable players and where they’re expected to sign. There can always be surprises, so you will want to check back to this story and watch FOX2 news for updates and reaction throughout the day.

East St. Louis High School: QB Tyler Macon (Missouri), WR Dominic Lovett (Missouri), WR Keontez Lewis (UCLA)

De Smet Jesuit: RB Rico Barfield (Ball State), RB Taj Butts (Missouri), DL Dakote Doyle-Robinson (Baylor), DB Jakailin Johnson (Ohio State), Hutson Lillibridge (Tulane), Denver Parker (Austin Peay), Darez Snider (Miami, OH), DL Mekhi Wingo (Missouri).

Edwardsville: Justin Johnson (West Virginia)

Trinity: Safety Tyler Hibbler (Missouri), Demetrius Cannon (Louisville)

Lutheran North: DE Travion Ford (Missouri), DE, Terrance Fuller (Texas Southern)

Cardinal Ritter: RB Bill Jackson (Tulsa)

Washington: TE Ryan Hoerstkamp (Missouri)

Lutheran St. Charles DL Gabriel Rubio will sign with Notre Dame, but will wait until Friday to celebrate with his classmates.