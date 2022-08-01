ST. ALBANS — This week provides a great opportunity for about 30 local professional golfers at the Country Club at St. Albans.

The golf pros are competing in the Gateway Senior PGA Championship.

It is a 72-hole tournament that runs on Monday and Tuesday. The goal is to try and qualify for the national senior PGA event in New Mexico later this season. Earlier Monday, one player aced the second hole. That is how good the competition is.

“These are some of our top players,” Gateway PGA Executive director Ali Wells said. “They live and work in the business of golf. So, these guys are owners, operators, teachers, and coaches of the game.”

“These guys hone their game all year long,” Wells continued. “They really try to get in top shape for a chance to move on to the next level. So, these guys are giving it all they got. They are bringing their “A” game and it is fun to watch.”

Here is a look at the leaderboard after round one of the tournament.