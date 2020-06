Dr. Rick Lehman, founder of the U.S Center for Sports medicine here in St. Louis has many questions about baseball’s return next month. Lehman, an orthopedic surgeon has several issues with baseball getting started in 2020. Among them, what will the sport do when a player is tested positive for the coronavirus and how will stay in the “baseball bubble” while trying to lead lives outside of the empty stadium they will be playing in.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction