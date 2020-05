ST. LOUIS - The founder of the XFL may be trying to tackle creditors to buy back the league. Dan Kaplan with The Athletic reported Vince McMahon appears to be trying to buy the XFL out of Deleware bankruptcy court.

The article also says the XFL president has called venues in St. Louis venue and Seattle about reinstating lease agreements. A representative for the Dome, where the BattleHawks played, confirmed the league president reached out about venue.