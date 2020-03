ST. LOUIS - We still don't know exactly when athletes will eventually convene to compete in what will still be called the 2020 Tokyo Olympics even if those games are held in 2021, but USA Gymnastics said Friday that the road to Tokyo delayed by the coronavirus pandemic would still include a St. Louis stop.

Enterprise Center was scheduled to host the Olympic Trials for both the Men's and Women's teams in June. The trials, along with the Olympics themselves have been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.