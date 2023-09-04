Two local golfers are in the field for the 2023 Ascension Charity Classic field coming up on September 8. Former PKGA players Jay Delsing and Jay Williamson have qualified to play in the PGA Champions Tour event at Norwood Hills County Club in North St. Louis. Delsing actually holds the course single round scoring record with a 64. Play begins Friday in the third year of this event.

