KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Two golfers from St. Louis and Edwardsville, Illinois, have been invited to play in the upcoming 96th Women’s Western Junior tournament in Kirkwood.

The Greenbriar Hills Country Club will host the tournament June 26-30. Attendance and parking for the event are free. The club was founded in 1937.

Seventy-eight players, representing 21 states and nine countries worldwide, are slated to participate. Qualifying begins on June 26, with 36 holes of stroke play. The field will be whittled down to 16 for match play.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The winner of the tournament will receive an exemption into the 2023 Women’s Western Amateur at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville, Illinois, in July.

Meera Upadhyay of St. Louis and Nicole Johnson of Edwardsville are among the field.

To view the full field, click here.

For tee times, click here.