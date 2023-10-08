St. Louis area athletes are fantastic at many sports, now you can add racquetball to that list. Local high school players from Kirkwood and SLUH have won national titles in racquetball. 14 year old Grant Williams of St. Louis is going one better. He’s headed to Bolivia in November for the world championships in his age group. Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans has the story.

