FARMINGTON, Mo — Drighten Collins has turned his kickboxing passion into an opportunity to compete internationally.

Drighten was recently selected to represent the United States in kickboxing. This came after a successful competition in Nashville, TN, where the 15-year-old won a gold medal. He will travel to compete in Puerto Rico and Brazil later this year to represent USA.

Drighten says his goal is to eventually compete at the Olympics but most importantly to inspire other young kids from Farmington to dream big.