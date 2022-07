NEW ATHENS, IL– It’s challenging to get the most obedient dog to sit or fetch. However, two Metro East teens have mastered the art of dogs and discipline, and they’re getting ready to show off their skills while representing the United States.

Fox 2 Sports’ Kevin Ryans met with dog handlers Allyssa Daube and Deltin Cinotto as they train for the Junior Open Agility Worlds in Finland with their dogs