KANSAS CITY, Mo (KTVI) – The super-bowl rematch between the Eagles and the Chiefs ended in a 21-17 win for Philadelphia.

The storylines heading into the matchup were infinite.

Among the best? The battle of the Kelce brothers.

Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce and Eagles Center Jason Kelce play pivitol roles for their respective franchises, often leading to high-stake matchups on the field.

Naturally, the camera tends to pan to the suite above the field of play, featuring their mother, Donna Kelce, watching on as her sons take the field.

On Monday night’s super-bowl rematch, ‘Mama’ Kelce was joined by four St. Louis Women thanks to a contest sponsored by Barefoot Wine. Contenstants were tasked with answering four questions related to wine and football. Contest winner Kelly Griffin recounted the moment when she found out her friends were the winners.

“I got a response from Barefoot on my instagram saying ‘you are the winner’,” Griffin said. “It was pretty shocking. I just, kind of, screamed a little bit and immediately told my three friends.”

The group flew to Kansas City for a weekend of fun, featuring limo service, Barefoot wine and football.

The best part? Hanging out with one of the most famous moms in football.

“I feel like you see people that are all over the media and wonder if they are overhyped. [Donna Kelce] was not,” Griffin said. “She deserves more hype. She was so sweet and fun. It was such a great experience.”