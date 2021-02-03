Low-key National Signing Day for major programs in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Thanks to the dawn of the early signing period and the desire for most coaching staffs to have their ducks in a row as early as possible, the February signing period for college football recruits is a fairly low-key affair in 2021.

Missouri signed the bulk of its class in December, with plans to add only 1 or 2 Wednesday. Tennessee running back BJ Harris did so.

Illinois signed two players Wednesday, but is clearly focused on getting caught up with the class of 2022 under new head coach Bret Bielema. That includes a reported Zoom meeting Wednesday with Isaac Thompson, of SLUH, who has already given Missouri a verbal pledge.

In the St. Louis region, most of the area’s prospective Division I talent in the 2021 class had already signed in December.

CBC Receiver Chevalier Brenson, who had committed to Illinois prior to the coaching change there in December, signed Wednesday with Ball State.

Blessings on blessings !!❤️🖤 https://t.co/4WHgVHYI0a — Chevalier “karate” Brenson (@chevalierbren) February 3, 2021

Kirkwood’s William Lee, recruited as an athlete by several Division I programs, has not signed.

Lindenwood University’s Division II program in St. Charles continued a trend of recruiting strong in the St. Louis region, bringing in a mixture of high school players and transfers with ties to the region, including former Lutheran North running back Donovan Marshall, who comes back home from Arkansas State.