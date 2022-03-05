Loyola & Drake advance to Arch Madness championship game

Drake’s Tucker Devries celebrates after making a 3-point basket during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri State in the semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022, in St. Louis. Drake won 79-78. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Loyola and Drake were victorious at “Arch Madness” on Saturday at Enterprise Center and have moved in to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament’s championship game.

Loyola had no problem taking down top seed Northern Iowa, 66-43. Braden Norris scored 19 points to lead the Ramblers, the 4th seed to the title game.

In the second semi-final #3 seed Drake needed overtime to knock off #2 Missouri State 79-78. Tucker Devries made two free throws with one second left in overtime to seal the win. Missouri State’s Gage Prim scored with nine seconds remaining to give the Bears a 78-77 lead. Devries then drove to the basket, getting off a shot and was fouled in the final second to set up the winning free throws.

The MVC Title game is Sunday at 1:00 PM at Enterprise Center with the winner earning an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.