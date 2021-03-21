Loyola shocks top seed Illinois, 71-58 in NCAA Tournament

The top seed in the Midwest region of the NCAA basketball tournament is out. That team is the Fighting Illini! Loyola from the Missouri Valley Conference jumped on Illinois early and dominated the game throughout, winning easily, 71-58 on Sunday in Indianapolis, IN. The 8th seeded Ramblers, coached by former Billikens assistant coach Porter Moser drew up a winning game plan and executed it. Illini star players Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn were frustrated all game long. Loyola led by as many as 14, 33-19 in the first half. Illinois tried to make a comeback in the second half, but the closest they could get was six points back, 42-36.
Cameron Krutwig led Loyola in scoring with 17 points. Kofi Cockburn paced the Illini with 21 points. Loyola moves on to the Sweet 16 with a 26-4 record. Illinois’ season comes to a disappointing end at 24-7.