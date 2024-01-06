The rumors the past couple of days came to fruition on Friday night when LSU hired away Mizzou defensive coordinator Blake Baker. Baker who’s been on the Missouri football coaching staff the past two years goes back to LSU where he was the linebackers coach in 2021.

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly wooed Baker away from Missouri making him the highest paid assistant coach in college football. Baker gets a three year contract paying him 2.5 million dollars annually. Baker, who had just signed a contract extension with Mizzou was making 1.1 million dollars.

Baker turned the Missouri defense into one of the top units in the SEC in the two years he led the Tigers defense. Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz wished Baker well and thanked him for his efforts to turn the Tigers defense around in such a short period of time.