Watch: Luther Burden chooses Mizzou over Alabama and Georgia

ST. LOUIS–He’s months away from being able to sign his name on the dotted line to make it official, but Tuesday night, Luther Burden, one of the top ranked players nationally in the high school football class of 2022 announced his verbal college commitment at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club in St. Louis.

The first day high school seniors can sign a letter of intent is December 15.

Burden, who transferred to East St. Louis from Cardinal Ritter this past spring, announced he plans to attend the University of Missouri in the fall. His final three schools were Missouri, Alabama and Georgia.

The choice of Missouri is a major win for Tigers Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz and comes at an important time for the Mizzou program, currently trying to dig out of a 3-4 start. Missouri has a bye week which Drinkwitz said would be heavily devoted to recruiting. Coaches are unable to comment on specific players until they sign letters of intent, but the news was certain to prompt some reaction from the social media-savvy coach, and did, within minutes.

Burden committed to Oklahoma last October before reopening his recruitment in August. He visited Missouri for the Tigers’ game against North Texas and just visited Georgia this past weekend. The Tigers visit Georgia November 6.

If the commitments hold, Burden would join St. Charles defensive lineman Marquis Gracial as local recruits who opted for the Tigers over Alabama in the class of 2022. Gracial, SLUH DB Isaac Thompson and Parkway West WR Ja’Marion Wayne, all local Tiger recruits, were on hand for Burden’s announcement.

Burden and the East St. Louis Flyers head to Jackson State University for a Friday contest against high school superpower IMG Academy.

He said after Tuesday’s reveal that he plans to graduate early and enroll at Missouri in January.