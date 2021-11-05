Lutheran North grad Antonio Doyle says he’s already heard from Mizzou, Illini in transfer portal

ST. LOUIS–The college football season isn’t over yet but the transfer portal continues to churn.

On Thursday, former Lutheran North linebacker Antonio Doyle Jr. posted on social media to thank the Texas A&M fanbase but suggest that his time with the program was coming to an end.

On Friday, Doyle, a top 80 player in the class of 2020 nationally and the sixth-ranked linebacker in the class who committed Barry Odom’s Missouri staff before flipping to A&M, officially entered the transfer portal. He saw action primarily on special teams as a freshman and in 2021 had 8 tackles in 8 games.

“I just felt like year 2 kind of not where I wanted to be at, where I expect to be at in my career so I feel like I just need to take a different path into my career,” Doyle Jr. said Friday afternoon.

Due to the extra year of eligibility granted because of the pandemic and new rules for first-time transfers, Doyle Jr. would be eligible immediately in the fall with three years to play.

If 2020 offered setbacks physically because of COVID and his diet, he told FOX2 that he felt like weight loss and strength training put him in a position to see the field more in 2021.

He said he’s already heard from Florida State, SMU, Colorado, Purdue, Missouri and Illinois, with the goal of enrolling at his next school in time for the second semester.

“I will look into Mizzou and I will talk to Coach Drink, because he’s doing a great job with them guys and molding them guys and trying to turn that program around, so I will be looking into Mizzou, but I will look into my other options as well because this is a business.” It’s worth noting that Ryan Walters, the defensive coordinator on the Missouri staff that first recruited him, is in the same role at Illinois.

Doyle Jr. would boost a linebacking corps that has struggled this year to make up for the loss of Nick Bolton to the NFL.

“One thing I could say I do have to focus in on more so is the technique at this level, so I feel like if I take a summer into my technique, A&M has taught me way more than enough to dominate the game.