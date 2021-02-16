Lutheran North grad Jack Buford announces plans to transfer from Mizzou

ST. LOUIS – Former Lutheran North standout Jack Buford announced on Twitter Tuesday that he plans to enter the transfer portal and leave the University of Missouri.
Buford played in two games in what was his redshirt freshman season at Missouri in 2020, and will still be considered a redshirt freshman in 2021 since student-athletes were granted an additional year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Buford was recruited by the former Mizzou staff under Barry Odom. He finished the 2020 season as the backup at Right Guard behind Case Cook