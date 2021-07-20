Lutheran North grad Ronnie Perkins inks multi-million dollar NFL deal with Patriots

ST. LOUIS–There may be NFL training camp holdouts when camps open later this month, but at least one St. Louis native knows he won’t be one of them.
Ronnie Perkins, the Lutheran North defensive line standout who went on to Oklahoma before being taken by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, shared on social media Tuesday that he’d signed his rookie deal and was ready to work to earn a second contract.
According to the Boston Herald, the contract is reported to be worth up to $4.8 million over four years.