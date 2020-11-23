Lutheran North grad Ronnie Perkins nabs Big 12 Defensive player honors after ‘possessed’ play

Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins, left, grabs the face mask of Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during a tackle in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ST. LOUIS, MO- Ronnie Perkins is making up for lost time.

The Lutheran North graduate played his third game of the season Saturday after having missed time since last year due to an NCAA suspension. The defensive end was the proverbial ‘one man wrecking crew in Oklahoma’s 41-13 win over archrival Oklahoma State.

For his efforts, he was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Perkins is the second St. Louis area football player to win Defensive Player of the Week honors in the Big 12 this year, following Texas Tech’s Krishon Merriweather (Hazelwood West).

