Lutheran St. Charles RB Arlen Harris, Jr. commits to Stanford

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo- The Stanford Cardinal football program scored a big win Friday without even taking the field, as head coach David Shaw picked up a verbal commitment from Lutheran St. Charles running back Arlen Harris, Jr.

Harris, a junior, can’t sign a binding letter of intent until at least December of 2021. He announced his choice in front of his classmates and teammates at Lutheran South Friday morning, after the team celebrated defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio’s signing with Notre Dame.

Harris had offers from at least 20 programs according to Rivals, but the finalists he selected from Friday included Missouri, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State and Florida.

FOX2 shared the ceremonies for both student-athletes live on Facebook.