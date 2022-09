ST. LOUIS, Mo — He was born in Germany, but traveled all over as a professional soccer player, including playing in leagues on six different continents. But for Lutz Pfannenstiel home is now St. Louis.

He was hired more than two years ago as Sporting Director for St. Louis City SC. With the launch of the MLS in St. Louis getting closer, FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne sits down with the man who is now immersed in the local soccer culture.