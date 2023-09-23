The Cardinals got a game-tying homer from rookie Masyn Winn and a game-tying

triple from rookie Jordan Walker, but still lost to the Padres 4-2 Friday night in San Diego.

Manny Machado hit 2 home runs including the go ahead 2 run shot in the 8th inning.

The Padres have won 8 straight keeping their faint playoff hopes alive.

The Cardinals have lost 4 in a row. Their last win was Monday night when Adam

Wainwright won his 200th career game.

Before the game the Cardinals announced that third baseman Nolan Arenado was placed on the injured list with back spasms, ending his 2023 season.