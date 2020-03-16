Major League Baseball delays start of 2020 season to help stop coronavirus

ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 04: The sunsets over Busch Stadium during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds on June 4, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) ***Local Caption ***

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The opening of the 2020 regular Major League Baseball season will be delayed. The MLB reports that they are working to keep in line with the CDC’s recommendation of limiting events to less than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

It is not clear when this year’s baseball season will begin. The MLB says that they will keep fans updated regarding the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead. Last week the MLB suspended spring training games and said it would delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks.