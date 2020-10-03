Major League Baseball Remembers Hall of Famer Bob Gibson

ST. LOUIS –Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement regarding the passing of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson at the age of 84:

“This is a very sad day for all of Baseball. Bob Gibson produced one of the most decorated pitching careers in history with his intelligence, athleticism, durability and toughness. One of only three players to be a two-time MVP of the World Series, this legend of October will always be remembered as one of our sport’s fiercest competitors. His performance in 1968 with the Club he represented all his life, the St. Louis Cardinals, is on the short list of the best pitching seasons ever. “Bob was a loyal friend to many people throughout the National Pastime, and he will be deeply missed. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Bob’s family, friends, Cardinals fans, and all those who respected one of the greatest pitchers who ever lived.”

Gibson was among the fiercest competitors the game has ever known. He went

251-174 in 17 seasons, all with St. Louis, before retiring in 1975. He won 20

games in a season five times. He pitched 255 complete games, with 56 shutouts,

winning two Cy Young Awards. The first came in the Cardinals’ 1968 World Series

championship season, when Gibson led the pack, going 22-9 with a microscopic

1.12 ERA. He also captured the NL MVP award.

Gibson was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1981.