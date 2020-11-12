‘Major Step’ expected from Belleville West grad EJ Liddell at Ohio State

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) dunks over Kent State forward Evan Bainbridge (23), guard Anthony Roberts (15) and guard CJ Williamson (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The college basketball season tips off November 25 and while the road to the Big Ten men’s basketball crown likely will have to go through Champaign or Iowa City, the Ohio State Buckeyes are hoping to make some noise, as one of seven conference schools tabbed in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

Getting that done will require a big effort from sophomore forward and Belleville West graduate E.J. Liddell.

“E.J. for sure has to take a major step for us,” Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann told reporters Wednesday after the team’s first fall scrimmage on Tuesday. “To expect a sophomore to be someone you’re gonna run 100 percent of the offense through in the best league in the country is probably too much to put on him right now,” he added.

Liddell started hitting his stride as a freshman down the stretch, highlighted by a double-double performance against Illinois in March before the postseason shut down prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

247 Sports crunched the numbers and found Liddell played at least 25 or more minutes three times as a freshman, averaging 15.3 points per game in those games. He’ll be counted on to do that more consistently over the course of his entire sophomore campaign. “He is going to shoot more from the perimeter than he ever has. He’s obviously gonna be utilized through the post more than he ever has, he’s got to continue to guard with more versatility than what he did last year,” Holtmann told reporters last month.

One of Liddell’s early season opponents will feature a familiar face from back home in St. Louis. The Buckeyes will face North Carolina, featuring freshman guard Caleb Love from CBC on December 19. The two last faced off in high school in 2018 when Liddell’s Maroons defeated the Cadets at the Midwest Showdown Shootout in Webster Groves.