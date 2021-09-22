Make it 11 straight Wins for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws to the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Miles Mikolas pitched seven strong innings, Tyler O’Neill and Paul Goldschmidt homered and the Cardinals beat the Brewers 10-2 for their 11th straight win!

O’Neill’s first inning two run homer got Mikolas off to a good start. In the second inning. Tommy Edman hit a sacrifice fly that scored two runners, Edmundo Sosa and a hustling Harrison Bader from second base to make it a 4-0 lead. O’Neill and Nolan Arenado added run scoring doubles in that second inning and it was 6-0 early on.

In the Brewers half of the second, Arenado turned in the defensive play of the game, catching a foul ball down the third base line while landing on top of the stadium tarp. Goldschmidt’s 27th home run of the season traveled 433 feet in the eighth inning to give the Cards a 10-2 cushion.

Mikolas pitched seven strong innings to get the win (2-2). He allowed just two runs on four hits while walking none and striking out three.

The Cardinals go for the four game sweep in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon with Adam Wainwright on the mound. The Cards current lead in the NL wild card race is four and a half games over both the Reds and Phillies with 11 games to go in the regular season.