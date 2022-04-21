The Cardinals were going for a three game sweep down in Miami on Thursday night, but fell to the Marlins 5-0. Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez pitched seven shutout innings, striking out nine Cardinals, including Albert Pujols three times. Miami scored the game’s first run in the second inning on a Paul DeJong error. They added another run in the fourth on a passed ball by Yadier Molina. The Marlins offense then got home runs from Jesus Sanchez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to end the scoring at 5-0. Jordan Hicks was the tough luck loser in his first ever start in the major leagues. He allowed one unearned run in three innings of work. The Cardinals offense could muster just five hits, all singles. Nolan Arenado had three of those hits. His season batting average is up to .405.

The Cardinals continue their road trip on Friday when they start a weekend three game series in Cincinnati.