Maroon family travels to Florida to watch Pat make history tonight

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – St. Louisan Pat Maroon could win his third straight Stanley Cup Wednesday night.

He scored in game four against Montreal, but his Tampa Bay Lightning lost in overtime.

Game five is Wednesday night in Tampa.

Pat’s older brother Phil and other family members are there for the game and they are not letting the threat of Hurricane Elsa stop them.

Phil drove 15 hours straight from St. Louis ahead of the storm.

“He has a chance to make history tomorrow and I know my daughter Layla wanted to be here with me and my mom, my dad, my sister, my brother Justin is on his way down tomorrow – hopefully, he gets in. My uncle’s here. We got a lot of friends actually in town going to the game as well. So there’s going to be a lot of people in the house. The pressure’s on, you know, they definitely have got to pull it out, but it’s going to be a special night and hopefully, one to remember forever,” Phil said.

He would become the fourth player in NHL history and first since 1964 to win the Stanley Cup three seasons in a row with two different teams. Maroon would be the first player to accomplish that since the expansion era began in 1967.

The St. Louis native helped his hometown Blues win the Cup in 2019 for their first title in franchise history.

He was with the Lightning when they won last fall.

Maroon tried to make his own history by scoring the tying goal in Game 4. But Montreal won in overtime 3-2.