Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon kisses the Stanley Cup after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Oakville native Pat Maroon has done it again! The former Blue has won his third straight Stanley Cup! The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday night to win the Stanley Cup for the second straight year. The Lightning win the series four games to one. Maroon won his first championship with the Blues in 2019, before winning the last two with the Lightning.

Congrats to Pat Maroon, three straight Stanley Cups and counting!!