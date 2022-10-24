CHESTERFIELD, Mo — Marquette Softball is two wins away from the mountaintop.

Behind a strong first season for head coach John Meyer, the longtime baseball coach at Marquette, the Mustangs will face Blue Springs South in the Class 5 State Semifinals on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in Springfield.

Marquette has 20 wins this season. Their last seven have come consecutively.

Marquette has made five of the last eight final four weekends. It hopes to earn its second state title and first since 2017.

The Mustangs are one of four St. Louis area teams in the state semifinals. Francis Howell (Class 5), Washington (Class 4), and Westminster Christian (Class 3) are also all in contention for state titles.