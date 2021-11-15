Marquette upsets #10 Illini

Marquette hosted 10th ranked Illinois on Monday and handed them a 67-66 upset loss. 26 Illini turnovers definitely contributed to the setback. This was game three of Illini star center Kofi Cockburn’s three game suspension. Illinois trailed by one at half time, but built a 58-46 lead in the second half. The Golden Eagles stormed back outscoring Illinois 21-8 the rest of the contest to get the victory. Darryl Morsell led Marquette in scoring with 21 points. Trent Frazier was Illinois’ top scorer with 23 points. Marquette stays perfect on the young season at 3-0, while the Illini fall to 2-1 with the loss.