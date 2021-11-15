Marquette upsets #10 Illini

ST. LOUIS – It’s the story of a sleeping giant starting to wake up again. Air cargo business is soaring at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport, fueled by shoppers’ demands for more packages, more quickly, and a realization by shipping companies that St. Louis is a good place to get it done.

FOX 2 got a front-row seat on St. Louis' supply chain to see how the things you order online end up at your door. Our crew hit the airport flight line at 4 a.m. and discovered that business is booming.