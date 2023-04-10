DENVER (AP) — Germán Márquez pitched five strong innings before leaving with tightness in his right forearm, Alan Trejo tied a career-high with three hits and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Monday night.

Márquez (2-1) was warming up for the sixth inning when he began rubbing his forearm as manager Bud Black and the trainers gathered around him. He exited to a cheer from the crowd after an outing in which he allowed two runs and struck out four.

The hard-throwing righty now has 979 career strikeouts, which is six away from tying Jorge De La Rosa’s mark for most K’s in Rockies history.

The Rockies’ young shortstop Ezequiel Tovar had a pair of doubles, while Trejo added three singles and two RBIs.

It was another quick one with the game lasting 2 hours, 14 minutes. Colorado has yet to have a game go longer than three hours.

Steven Matz (0-2) struggled for a second straight start, allowing six runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. He surrendered four runs over 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the Braves last week.

Jordan Walker singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. It’s the longest by a rookie to start their career in Cardinals history.

Nolan Arenado’s nine-game hitting streak was halted as he returned to Coors Field. He dazzled with his glove, though, starting a pair of double plays for the Cardinals. Arenado earned eight Gold Gloves over his eight seasons (2013-20) with the Rockies.