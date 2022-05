Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne visited the AM news on Wednesday to catch up with his retiring friend Randi Naughton. She announced her upcoming July retirement earlier this week. Martin joined Fox 2 in 1997 when Randi was the weekend sports anchor. The two became instant friends and have stayed that way since. During his AM show visit, Martin shared some video of Randi during her Fox 2 Sports days.

