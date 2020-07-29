Martinez hit hard in 2020 debut. Twins beat Cards 6-3

Carlos Martinez made his first start since 2018 and it was not good. Martinez lasted just three and two-thirds innings on Tuesday night, allowing six runs in the Cardinals 6-3 loss to the Twins in Minnesota. Martinez allowed five runs to the Twins in the second inning, including a two run homer to Jorge Polanco. Josh Dondalson also homered off Martinez in the fourth inning, ending Carlos’ night.

The Cardinals bullpen was a bright spot, throw four and a third innings of hitless, shutout baseball. The Redbirds runs came on Tyler O’Neill’s two run homer to deep center field, his 2nd long ball of the young season. That cut the Twins lead to 6-2 at the time in the fifth inning. Tommy Edman hit his first home run of the season in the eighth inning. It bounced off Twins center fielder Byron Buxton’s glove and over the fence for a gift homer.

The loss drops the Cardinals season record to 2-2. DanIel Ponce De Leon gets the start for the Cardinals on Wednesday against the Twins. He replaces Miles Mikolas, who is headed to season ending right arm surgery.