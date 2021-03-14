Marvin Hagler, middleweight boxing great, dies at 66

FILE – In this April 1987 file photo, “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler, left, moves in on “Sugar” Ray Leonard during the third round of a boxing bout in Las Vegas. Leonard won with a split decision. Hagler, the middleweight boxing great whose title reign and career ended with the loss to Leonard in 1987, died Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was 66. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

Marvin Hagler, the middleweight boxing great whose title reign and career ended with a split-decision loss to “Sugar” Ray Leonard in 1987, died Saturday. He was 66.

Wife Kay G. Hagler confirmed the death on Facebook on the verified Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club page.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” she wrote. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Hagler was 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts from 1973 to 1987. He was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to his loss to Leonard at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on April 6, 1987.

The fierce left-hander had two of his biggest victories at Caesars Palace, unanimously outpointing Roberto Duran in 1983 and knocking out Thomas Hearns in the third round in 1985.

“Marvelous Marvin Hagler was among the greatest athletes that Top Rank ever promoted,” Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum said. “He was a man of honor and a man of his word, and he performed in the ring with unparalleled determination. He was a true athlete and a true man. I will miss him greatly.”

Hagler was born in Newark, New Jersey, and moved with his family to Brockton, Massachusetts, in the late 1960s. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1983.

