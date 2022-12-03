Maryland held off a late Illinois flurry to win a top 25 Big Ten matchup 71-66 on Friday night at College Park, Maryland. Jahmir Young’s three pointer with 14 seconds to go in the game gave the Terrapins a 70-66 lead to ice the contest. Young led all scorers with 24 points. Illinois had battled back from double digit deficits in both the first and second halves. Skyy Clark’s three pointer tied the game at 62-62. But the Illini never had the lead in the second half. Terrence Shannon Jr. led Illinois in scoring with 19 points. Coleman Hawkins scored 16 in the losing effort. The loss drops Illinois’ season record to 6-2. Maryland remains perfect on the season with an 8-0 mark.

