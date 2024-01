The inside game of Maryland dominated in a 76-67 victory over Illinois on Sunday afternoon in Champaign. IL.

The Terrapins inside game accounted for 52 of their points and frustrated the Illini most of the game. Jahmir Young paced Maryland in scoring with 28 points, while Julian Reese added 20. The Illini were led in scoring by Marcus Domask’s 26 points.

The win gives Maryland a season record of 11-6, while the Illini drop to 12-4 with the loss.