When Maryville University women’s lacrosse coach Mellissa Gyllenborg made her way to campus from McKendree University she made sure not to pressure any of her current players to follow suit. But as Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve tells us, she was relieved to hear one was joining her as a Saint. And now that player is chasing a huge scoring record.
Maryville University lacrosse player nears scoring record
by: Daniel Esteve, Dave Jobe
Posted:
Updated:
