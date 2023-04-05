AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This year’s Par three contest is taking place on a brand new stage.

The short course is under going major renovations.

The first five holes have been re-routed, which is creating more room for spectators, and the redesign is generating some rave reviews.

“Spectacular! Absolutely spectacular! I’m just taking it all in right now. I’m a little bit overwhelmed,” says Jeb Jarrett. “Big changes, new holes. Really exciting. I’m really excited,” sad Jarrett.

The redesign has also created new areas for concessions and merchandise for patrons, who are enjoying the traditional Wednesday contest.