The good news, the Cardinals won 6-3 against the Reds on Saturday night in Cincinnati. The better news, pitcher Steven Matz was the winning pitcher in his return from the injured list. The bad news, Matz left with a left knee sprain in the sixth inning. Matz pitched into the sixth inning, allowing two runs while striking out seven. But while fielding a ground ball, Matz sprained his left knee and left the game. The Cardinals will do an MRI on Matz’s knee on Sunday to determine its severity.

In the 6-3 win, Paul Goldschmidt drove in the 1,00th run in his career with a 3rd inning single. In the fourth inning, Goldy smacked his 22nd home run of the season giving the Cards a 5-2 lead. Tyler O’Neill was a hitting star as well. he drove in the first run of the game with a single, then added a two run homer in the 4th inning. Nolan Arenado also contributed three hits.

Ryan Helsley pitched an inning and a third to pick up his 9th save of the season.