ST. LOUIS – Priory Head Basketball Coach Bob McCormack will be inducted into the 2023 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame class this Saturday, April 22, in Springfield, MO.

McCormack joins fellow inductees Eddie Dugger, Brent Kell, Jim Middleton, Mike Percival, Jim Stoner, Randy Robertson, and Roger Stirtz.

Now at Priory, McCormack has amassed 545 wins in his career.

McCormack began his coaching career in the mid 1980’s, earning his first varsity coaching position at Ladue High School in 1991 where he led the Rams to a District title in his first season. McCormack would later spend 17 years leading his alma mater, CBC, to success, including a 1997 state championship.

During his playing days, the hall-of-fame coach left his mark, recording two record-breaking statistics that still stand atop the CBC record books today, including most points in a single game (46) and most field goals in a single game (21). He is fourth on the CBC all-time scoring list with 1,378 career points.

McCormack plans to continue coaching after his induction into the MBCA Hall of Fame.