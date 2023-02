Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with the Cardinals new TV play by play announcer Chip Caray on Sports Final.



Martin and Chip discuss several things including Chip’s excitement to be returning to St. Louis, a city he grew up in. Caray tells of his first job as a dishwasher at a local restaurant during his high school days at Parkway West. Caray also discusses replacing his friend Dan McLaughlin in the Cardinals broadcast booth.