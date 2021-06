JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Lawmakers continue to debate if abortion facilities and some contraceptives like Plan B should be cover under subsidized healthcare in Missouri.

Day two of special session was mostly spent in a hearing room as Senators heard testimony for nearly four hours, but there's still no compromise in sight. Earlier this week Gov. Mike Parson called legislators back to Jefferson City to renew an important tax that funds the state's Medicaid program. The biggest holdup, if lawmakers should add pro-life language to the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) legislation.