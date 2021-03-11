Mehlville grad Bradford’s 18 points not enough for K-State upset bid against Baylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – MaCio Teague scored 24 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 and second-ranked Baylor held on to beat Kansas State 74-68 and avoid what would have been one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Big 12 Tournament.
Wildcats freshman Davion Bradford (Mehlville) had 15 points at the half and finished with 18, tied for the team high. Luke Kasubke (Chaminade) had 2 points for Kansas State to end a season that saw him much of the season.
The top-seeded Bears didn’t put the game away until Kansas State threw away a pass in the final minute with a chance to make it a one-possession game. The Bears advanced to play No. 12 Oklahoma State in the semifinals. Nijel Pack led the Wildcats with six 3-pointers and 18 points.
FOX2’s Gregg Palermo contributed information for this report.