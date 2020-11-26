Mehlville grad Davion Bradford ‘biggest surprise’ for Kansas State hoops

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Kansas State Wildcats, under former SIU and Illinois Head Coach Bruce Weber, continues to recruit the St. Louis area annually, and his latest class includes two from the area in Center Davion Bradford (Mehlville) and guard Luke Kasubke (Chaminade). Kasubke has been out after summer foot surgery and it’s unclear when he’ll see the floor.

Bradford had 3 points and 3 rebounds in 8 minutes of play in Kansas State’s opening night 80-70 loss to Drake Wednesday.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him. I would say he is the biggest surprise on some of the things he has done,” Weber said of the seven-footer earlier this week.” He has good hands, catches the ball. I think his footwork is the biggest thing when in traffic, being able to keep his balance and still be able to manipulate and score. That is important for him. If he can guard ball screens, if he can get out and do some of that, I think he can be a really good player for us. I think the future is bright for him. He has a good personality, good heart.”

Bradford’s biggest adjustment to the college level has already come physically. He’s lost 24 pounds since he arrived. “Now looking back on this, things are different, things are harder. It has been definitely different. Especially with the conditioning. It is not like high school. I just have to accept that and play it how it is,” Bradford said.