Mekhi Wingo announces transfer to LSU

ST. LOUIS- Former De Smet Jesuit and Missouri defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo announced Tuesday that he will transfer to LSU in a move that will reunite him with his high school head coach.

Wingo told FOX2 last month that he was looking to leave the Missouri program to find more stability, having been recruited by and played for multiple defensive line coaches over the past year. In Baton Rouge, he joins the Brian Kelly regime looking to restore the LSU program not far removed from the 2019 national championship. Under current NCAA rules, Wingo will have three years of eligibility remaining and can play immediately.

Wingo’s DeSmet Jesuit head coach, Robert Steeples, joined Kelly’s staff as cornerbacks coach, after having spent the 2021 season as a special teams coach for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. Wingo said previously that Steeples’ presence there would not factor into his decision.

He chose LSU over USC, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.