Members of the Cardinals organization remember Bob Gibson

ST. LOUIS – Yadier Molina is among those shaken by the news of Bob Gibson’s death.

“When you lose a guy like Bob Gibson, it just hurts,” Molina said.

Gibson died on Friday in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 84.

Gibson spent his entire career as a Cardinal, 1959 through 1975.

He was the franchise leader in every important pitching category. He was a baseball Hall of Famer with two Cy Young Awards, a 9 time all-star with 9 golden gloves.

Gibson was famous for his gruff demeanor and fierce competitiveness. But he showed a softer joking side to those who knew him best.

“He was one of the nicest people in the world,” Mike Shannon, Gibson’s teammate from 1962 to 1970, said.

At the end of Gibson’s life, Cardinals Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith said he checked in with him on the phone often.

“The last couple weeks were really really tough,” Smith said. “I don’t care how much you know something is coming, it’s still not easy.”