Mets “walk” past Cardinals, 4-1

The Mets were recipients of 11 walks by Cardinals pitching on Thursday and they beat the Redbirds 4-1 to earn a series split. Cardinals starting pitcher and today’s losing pitcher John Gant (2-3) handed out six walks in four and a third innings pitched. The Cardinals bullpen didn’t fare much better with issuing bases on balls. Three of the Mets four runs scored on bases loaded walks. The lone Cardinals run came on a second inning Harrison Bader sacrifice fly.
The Cardinals continue their homestand this weekend when the Colorado Rockies come to town. Game one is Friday night with Jack Flaherty pitching against former St. Louis pitcher Austin Gomber.