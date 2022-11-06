The six game winning streak for the Illini football team is over. Michigan State came in to Champaign on Saturday and handed Illinois a 23-15 defeat. Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne threw two touchdown passes and Jarek Broussard ran for another to key the Michigan State win. Illini running back Chase Brown did run for 136 yards to keep his consecutive streak of 100 yard games going this season.

Illinois scored the game’s first touchdown on Tommy Devito’s 60 yard pass to Isaiah Williams, the Trinity High School graduate here in St. Louis to give them a 7-0 lead. Michigan State then reeled off 23 straight unanswered points.

Illinois still leads the Big Ten Conference West division with a 4-2 record. Five other team trail by just one game at 3-3.